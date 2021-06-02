Officials announce date of 2023 Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Super Bowl LVII may be two years away still, but now we have an official date: Feb. 12, 2023.

In 2018, the National Football League and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced that Arizona would again host the Super Bowl in 2023, marking the third time State Farm Stadium in Glendale has hosted the event and the fourth time it's been held in Arizona.

Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and Super Bowl XLII in 2008 were both held at State Farm Stadium. Super Bowl XXX was held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe in 1996.

Only a handful of other sites have been chosen to host the Super Bowl at least four times: South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, a news release said.

"A 2015 study by the Seidman Research Institute, W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University determined that Super Bowl XLIX, the 2015 Pro Bowl, and related events produced a gross economic impact of $719.4 million for the region," a news release said. "That was the largest economic impact of any special event ever held in Arizona."

Super Bowl LVI will be held on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is later than it is typically held. Typically, the Super Bowl is held during the first week of February.

Earlier this year, the NFL agreed to extend the regular season to 17 games.

As a result, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is held at TPC Scottsdale, will also be held a week later than it typically is to coincide with the 2022 Super Bowl. The Phoenix Open's dates are Feb. 7-13, 2022. Dates for the 2023 tournament have not been announced.