Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after 77-63 loss

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coaches came to blows during the postgame handshake on Sunday.

Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Badgers, Howard was not happy about the Badgers calling a late timeout and was visibly upset when he shook hands with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.

According to CNN and USA Today, Howard tried to breeze through the handshake line, but Gard placed his hand on Howard's chest to stop him.

Words were exchanged between the two, and shortly after that, Howard could be seen throwing an open-hand hit, striking Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, CBS Sports reported.

A brawl then erupted.

According to the news outlets, CBS' broadcast showed Michigan's Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate, and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath also threw punches.

During the postgame interview, Howard said he felt threatened and was trying to protect himself because he felt someone touch him, saying that “at that point, I felt it was time to protect myself," the Associated Press reported.

After the game, the Big Ten Conference issued a statement.

"The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game," conference officials said. "The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review."

The AP reported that Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh contacted the Big Ten Commissioner.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman also issued apologies, the news outlet reported.