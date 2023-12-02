Watch Now
Mercury hire former WNBA player, NBA assistant Kristi Toliver as associate head coach

Ashley Landis/AP
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kristi Toliver (20) controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings Friday, May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 15:08:36-05

The Phoenix Mercury have hired three-time WNBA All-Star and former NBA assistant Kristi Toliver as associate head coach.

Toliver will join the staff of first-year coach Nate Tibbetts in the hiring announced Friday.

Toliver played 14 WNBA seasons with Washington, Los Angeles and Chicago, earning two WNBA titles. She averaged 11.8 points and 3.4 assists before suffering a season-ending torn ACL after 11 games with the Mystics last season.

Toliver became the first active WNBA player to serve as an NBA assistant coach when she joined Scott Brooks' staff in Washington. She coached four seasons in the NBA, two with Washington and two on Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas.

The Mercury hired Tibbetts in October after Phoenix finished a WNBA-worst 9-31. Vanessa Nygaard was fired in late June and assistant Nikki Blue promoted to head coach for the rest of the season. The Mercury have a strong older core built around Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

