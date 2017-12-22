McMahon files for five new XFL trademarks, report says

There have been rumblings of WWE owner Vince McMahon bringing back the XFL for a few weeks – those rumors just grew a lot louder with reports of McMahon filing for a few new trademarks.

Vince McMahon's Alpha Entertainment has filed for five trademarks to "XFL." — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2017

the records say they did it on December 16 and it just showed up in the trademark office filings. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2017

McMahon newest company Alpha Entertainment is separate from his WWE brand and no one knows what he has planned for the new offshoot – talk about maintaining kayfabe.

The XFL reports seem to fit because it allows Vince to take another stab at building a professional football organization and doesn't put the long-lasting WWE brand at risk.

President Donald Trump is a longtime McMahon family friend and many people are speculating that the new organization would have the full backing of Trump, especially given his less than supportive tweets aimed at the NFL the past few months.

The real question becomes, are you ready for some more XFL football?