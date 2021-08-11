Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Years after Super Bowl glory, Cards' Butler back in desert

The biggest moment in Malcolm Butler’s career happened right at State Farm Stadium when the rookie cornerback stepped in front of a Seattle Seahawks receiver at the goal line, intercepted Russell Wilson's pass and secured a stunning Super Bowl 49 victory for the New England Patriots. AP photo.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:38:03-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The biggest moment in Malcolm Butler’s career happened right at State Farm Stadium when the rookie cornerback stepped in front of a Seattle Seahawks receiver at the goal line, intercepted Russell Wilson's pass and secured a stunning Super Bowl 49 victory for the New England Patriots.

That play was about 6 1/2 years ago. Butler and the Cardinals hope there’s more magic left for the cornerback in the desert. The 31-year-old veteran, who signed a one-year deal with Arizona, is one of several 30-somethings the team is relying on this season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!