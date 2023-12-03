Wyoming and Toledo to kickoff in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona — The University and the University of Wyoming will compete in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on December 30th at Arizona Stadium.

“Both the Toledo and Wyoming football programs are known to be fan-fueled, and we look forward to welcoming their alumni and broad fan bases to Tucson with our signature Sonoran warmth and hospitality,” said Kym Adair, the bowl game's executive director said in a statement.

Toledo is coming off an eleven-win season and arrives in the desert as the winningest team ever to play in the Arizona Bowl. Led by record setting Quarterback Dequan Finn, the Rockets led the MAC in most offensive categories . Toledo finished the regular season ranked as high as No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Polls.

Wyoming returns to Tucson in the first-ever back-to-back Arizona Bowl appearance. The Cowboys, and their fans, ride into town sporting an 8-4 record. Senior Quarterback Andrew Peasley leads an offense that averages 26 points a game. The Pokes went undefeated at War Memorial Stadium this season, and in a third trip to Tucson, look to avenge a loss in the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.