Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl to be shown on CW network

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl announced Thursday that its Dec. 30 football game will be shown on the CW Network, according to a news release.

According to the release, the Scripps-owned CW Network will bring the game directly to fans in 75 million U.S. homes through its national broadcast television platform.

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is owned and operated by TD4Tucson, a Tucson-based non-profit organization. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. It will feature teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference. The teams will be officially announced on Sunday.

“The CW is renowned for its commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment, and this partnership is an exciting expression of its dedication to sports fans,” Kym Adair, executive director of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, said in the news release. “Our partnership is intended to maximize the visibility and accessibility of this annual event, allowing fans from across the country to tune in and be part of the excitement that we will roll out on December 30 in Southern Arizona.”

Founded in 2006, the CW Network is a network leader recognized for its distinct blend of programming. The network primarily targets young adults ages 18-34 and has cultivated a dedicated fan base in more than 75 million U.S. homes with a growing slate of sports content, from its popular Inside the NFL program, to a landmark deal with LIV Golf, to its coveted position as exclusive home to the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025.