WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals

The WNBA will honor Phoenix center Brittney Griner with a floor decal. The decal will feature Griner’s initials “BG” as well as her No. 42.

All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. Griner is still being detained in Russia. The league also approved giving the Mercury both roster and salary cap relief so they can carry a replacement player until Griner returns home.

Griner will be paid her full salary of nearly $228,000.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

