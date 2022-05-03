Watch
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals

Brittney Griner
Charlie Neibergall/AP
United States' Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game between Japan and the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 6:40 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 09:40:19-04

The WNBA will honor Phoenix center Brittney Griner with a floor decal. The decal will feature Griner’s initials “BG” as well as her No. 42.

All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. Griner is still being detained in Russia. The league also approved giving the Mercury both roster and salary cap relief so they can carry a replacement player until Griner returns home.

Griner will be paid her full salary of nearly $228,000.

