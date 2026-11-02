Williams Leads Arizona Women Past Stanford in Season Opener, 84-69

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Breanna Williams scored a game-high 23 points off the bench in her Arizona debut as the Wildcats opened the 2026-27 season with an 84-69 win over Stanford on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the Hall of Fame Series.

Williams, the series Player of the Game, added nine rebounds in 24 minutes, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line with a plus-25 rating. Four other Wildcats reached double figures: Sumayah Sugapong (12), Aliyahna “Puff” Morris and Jasleen Green (11 each), and Arynn “Simba” Finley (10 with five rebounds in her debut).

Arizona (1-0) never trailed, led for nearly 38 minutes, and extended its season-opening win streak to 12. The bench outscored Stanford’s 40-14, and the Wildcats forced 30 turnovers (15 steals) for 25 points while dominating the paint (46 points) and second-chance opportunities (22-13).

The win was Arizona’s second straight over Stanford, following a 68-61 victory in 2024. The Wildcats host Iona on Sunday, Nov. 8, in their home opener.

