Wildcats to host opening round of NCAA postseason baseball at Hi Corbett

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The NCAA Baseball Regionals are coming to Tucson this weekend.

With the final season of Pac-12 baseball now behind them, the undisputed conference champions will play host to the first round of NCAA postseason play, with the Dallas Baptist Patriots, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Grand Canyon Antelopes joining the Wildcats in the Tucson Regional.

Arizona was named the No. 13 national seed in Monday morning's selection show. In addition to winning the Pac-12 Championship in Scottsdale Saturday night, the Cats ended the season with 20 conference wins to beat out of the rest of the Pac-12 in regular conference play, and boasted the No. 1-ranked non-conference schedule in the nation.

Regional play begins Friday, May 31 with West Virginia playing Dallas Baptist in Game 1 at noon. Arizona will play Grand Canyon University in Game 2, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

KGUN 9 | Jason Barr The Arizona Baseball team, now the Pac-12's final baseball champs, gather in their locker room Monday, May 27 to find out who they'll be facing in the Tucson NCAA Regional at Hi Corbett Field.

Tickets will be available to the public for purchase at the Arizona Athletics website beginning Tuesday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders with reserved season tickets are currently able to purchase tickets for the games.

MORE ARIZONA BASEBALL NEWS:

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

