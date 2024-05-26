Arizona Baseball wins Pac-12 Tournament after taking regular season title

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Tommy Splaine hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning as Emilio Corona scored the winning run as Arizona defeated USC, 4-3, in the finals of the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium.

Arizona backed up its conference regular season title with a post-season title in the final year of the Pac-12 Conference. The Wildcats were picked to finish 9th at the beginning of the season. Both titles came in walk-off fashion.

The win gives the Wildcats an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, and it makes it more likely they will host an NCAA Regional.