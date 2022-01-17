Wildcats jump to No. 3 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats jumped three spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

Gonzaga (14-2) took over the top spot, followed by Auburn (16-1).

Purdue (14-2) ranked No. 4, followed by former No. 1 Baylor (15-2).

Other ranked Pac-12 teams included No. 9 UCLA (11-2), No. 16 Southern Cal (14-2).

Arizona (14-1) travels to Stanford Thursday.

