Wildcats jump to No. 3 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

Arizona now No. 3 in the country
Young Kwak/AP
Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd walks along the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Spokane, Wash., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Tommy Lloyd
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 12:18:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats jumped three spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

Gonzaga (14-2) took over the top spot, followed by Auburn (16-1).

Purdue (14-2) ranked No. 4, followed by former No. 1 Baylor (15-2).

Other ranked Pac-12 teams included No. 9 UCLA (11-2), No. 16 Southern Cal (14-2).

Arizona (14-1) travels to Stanford Thursday.

