Wildcat women beat West Virginia in first round, 75 - 62

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The No. 7-seeded Arizona women's basketball beat 10-seeded opponent West Virginia, with a final score of 75 -62 Friday morning.

Cate Reese scored 25 points and Esmery Martinez hadd a double-double against her former team, helping her team to the victory in the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats (22-9) started fast and never trailed, and will next play the winner of Friday's Maryland-Holy Cross game. Arizona entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak, but had a couple weeks off before this matchup.

The Wildcats seemed refreshed early on, shooting 72% from the field in the first quarter. West Virginia was holding opponents to 61 points per game this season, but Arizona looked ready to breeze past that after just one quarter and a 28-17 lead.

The Mountaineers (19-12) eventually settled in. It was a seven-point game at halftime, and Arizona's lead was down to three early in the third. Wildcats guard Shaina Pellington picked up her third and fourth fouls a few seconds apart in the third, but after two free throws by West Virginia made it 42-39, Arizona eventually pulled away again.

It was 61-51 after a foul-filled third quarter, and then the Wildcats scored the first seven points of the fourth. It was 68-57 when Pellington finally returned; she finished with 18 points.

Martinez, who played three seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Arizona, had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

This was Adia Barnes' third-straight first-round win in the NCAA tournament.

