Widlcat win over Sun Devils highlighted by goalie fight

Pat Parris
6:28 AM, Feb 19, 2018
Tucson, Ariz. - The Arizona and Arizona State hockey teams took the rivalry to a new level Sunday, with a fight between starting goaltenders. 

Wildcats goalie Austin Wilson and Sun Devils netminder Ryland Pashovitz hooked up near center ice for the rare event. 

Number 16 Arizona (23-10-2) beat ASU 6-1. 

The Wildcats hope to be one of the 20 teams invited to the National Tournament in March. 

Rachel Huston shared the video on twitter: 

 

