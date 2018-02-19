Widlcat win over Sun Devils highlighted by goalie fight

Cloudy
Tucson, Ariz. - The Arizona and Arizona State hockey teams took the rivalry to a new level Sunday, with a fight between starting goaltenders.
Wildcats goalie Austin Wilson and Sun Devils netminder Ryland Pashovitz hooked up near center ice for the rare event.
Number 16 Arizona (23-10-2) beat ASU 6-1.
The Wildcats hope to be one of the 20 teams invited to the National Tournament in March.
Rachel Huston shared the video on twitter:
Don’t see a goalie fight every day 🤭 pic.twitter.com/fK12SvBJmI— Rachel Huston (@mirachelonice) February 19, 2018
