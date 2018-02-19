Widlcat win over Sun Devils highlighted by goalie fight

Tucson, Ariz. - The Arizona and Arizona State hockey teams took the rivalry to a new level Sunday, with a fight between starting goaltenders.

Wildcats goalie Austin Wilson and Sun Devils netminder Ryland Pashovitz hooked up near center ice for the rare event.

Number 16 Arizona (23-10-2) beat ASU 6-1.

The Wildcats hope to be one of the 20 teams invited to the National Tournament in March.

Rachel Huston shared the video on twitter: