What to Know: FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Coming to Tucson on Saturday

TUCSON, Arizona — FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is set to broadcast live from the University of Arizona campus in Tucson on Saturday, November 14, ahead of the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats’ matchup against the No. 2 Utah Utes.

The show will air from Gittings Lawn at the end of the UA Mall, with Gronk’s Pregame Party beginning at 6:30 a.m. MST and the live two-hour broadcast starting at 8:00 a.m. MST. Fans can begin lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Host Rob Stone will be joined by analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II, and Urban Meyer, with special guest and Arizona legend Rob Gronkowski (a four-time Super Bowl champion and former Wildcat) returning for the event. Giveaways include free BNK trucker hats for the first 500 fans, Wendy’s food, merch, signed Gronk footballs, a $500 prize for the best sign, and chances at game tickets.⁠

This marks the first time Big Noon Kickoff has visited Tucson since the show launched in 2019. Later that day, Arizona (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) hosts undefeated Utah (9-0, 6-0) at 5:30 p.m. MST at Casino Del Sol Stadium in a stripe-out game also airing on FOX.⁠

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke about being in the national spotlight. “There’s a lot of excitement,” Brennan said. “It gives us a chance for a lot more people to see what we already know, that the University of Arizona is an incredibly special place to go to college, to play college football or just the city of Tucson.”⁠

The morning festivities offer Wildcats fans a chance to pack the mall and show out on national television before a high-stakes Big 12 clash.

