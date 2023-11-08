Watch Now
Wednesday is the initial signing day for Division 1 sports outside of football

Posted at 8:37 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 22:40:27-05

TUCSON, Arizona — November 8th kicks off the NCAA National Letter of Intent signing period for sports other than football during which high school seniors will have their first opportunities to turn their verbal pledge into an official commitment.

Arizona men's basketball has three verbal commits who could sign as early as Wednesday. Carter Bryant is a 6'8'' power forward from Riverside, Ca. Jamari Phillips is a 6'2'' shooting guard from Chandler, Az. And, Emmanuel Stephen is a 6'9'' center from Phoenix, Az.

With those three players, 24/7 Sports ranks Arizona has having the 5th best recruiting class in the nation. Kansas, which is part of the Big 12 Conference that Arizona will join next season, has the third rated class. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has rounded out his roster each spring with a mix of international recruits and players from the transfer portal.

The early signing period for Division 1 Football begins on December 20th.

