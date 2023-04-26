Top basketball prospect Carter Bryant to commit to either Arizona or Louisville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Could the fourth-overall 2024 high school prospect commit to Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats? The Newport Coast, Calif. junior is weighing his options between Arizona and Louisville, and has plans to announce his decision Wednesday at 5 p.m. local time on the 247 Sports YouTube channel.

Carter Bryant, the 6'8" small forward from Sage Hill High School, is considered one of the top in the country at his position.

Bryant made his official visit to Arizona back in February, according to 247 Sports. The team extended an offer to Bryant back in June of last year.

He also visited on Selection Sunday, and spoke positively about what Tucson had to offer—from the fan base, to the coaching staff to the overall 'vibe' of the city.

WATCH BRYANT'S OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT HERE AT 5 p.m.

