TUCSON, Arizona — Friday night’s 4A state semifinal at Mica Mountain High School carries the weight of a rivalry, a region title, and a season’s worth of unfinished business.

No. 6 Walden Grove (10-2) travels to face No. 2 Mica Mountain (11-1) at 7 p.m. in a rematch of one of the most dramatic games of the Arizona high school football season. On Oct. 9, the Red Wolves stunned the then-No. 1 Thunderbolts 22-21 on the road, snapping Mica Mountain’s 16-game winning streak with a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion.⁠

That win gave Walden Grove the 4A Kino Region title and its first victory over Mica Mountain in four tries. Now the two Southern Arizona powers meet again with a berth in the state championship game on the line. The winner advances to the 4A title game Dec. 4 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.⁠

The Road to the Rematch

Both teams earned first-round byes and rolled through the quarterfinals. Walden Grove used a strong defensive effort and a physical running game to beat Yuma Gila Ridge 21-10 at home. Mica Mountain, the two-time defending state champion, rallied past Phoenix St. Mary’s 27-22 behind a career night from senior running back Jeremiah Anderson (235 rushing yards).⁠

Since the October thriller, both programs have won five straight games.

Keys to the Game

Walden Grove averages 28.3 points per game with a balanced attack. Sophomore quarterback Jace McGee has been efficient through the air, while senior Jordan Dobson remains a dual-threat playmaker who delivered the game-winning score in the first meeting. Fullback Dominic Sanchez provides a physical presence in the run game.

Mica Mountain’s defense has been elite, allowing just 7.9 points per game. The Thunderbolts will look to slow Walden Grove’s offense the way few teams have managed this season. On offense, Anderson and a physical front will try to control the line of scrimmage and keep the Red Wolves’ high-powered attack off the field.⁠

What’s at Stake

A Southern Arizona team is guaranteed a spot in the 4A title game for the fourth straight year. For Walden Grove, this is the deepest playoff run in program history and a chance to knock off the reigning champions again. For Mica Mountain, it’s an opportunity to avenge its only loss of the season and keep its dynasty rolling toward a third consecutive state title.

