UArizona alum makes Final Four T-shirts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In honor of the Arizona Women's Basketball team making their way to the Final Four, one wildcat alum is making sure the T-shirts are done right to mark the occasion.

UArizona alum Marc Herman with Blue 84 has been producing the t-shirts from Minnesota.

Below is a sneak peek of the Final Four t-shirt design in two options, that Herman shared with KGUN9.

Herman says "It's been a great experience regardless of the outcome. The girls have played hard and they've done incredibly well. We're hoping the best for them as we're sure the city of Tucson is."

We were told the staff will immediately start working through the night to get those shirts printed and ready to ship, which are expected to be available by Wednesday.

Those who would like to get a Final Four t-shirt, can purchase one at the UArizona BookStore or online for $26.99.