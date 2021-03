SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (KGUN) — The Arizona Women's Basketball team has advanced to the NCAA Final Four with a 66-53 win over Indiana.

Aari McDonald led the Wildcats with 33 points.

The Mercado Regional Final was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Monday night. It's Arizona's first trip to the Final Four in program history.

Adia Barnes lead her alma mater to the Final Four in her fifth season as head coach.

Arizona will play UConn in the national semifinal.