UA wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan reflects on Maui fires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tetairoa McMillan is one of about a half dozen U of A football players who call Hawaii home.

The Wildcat receiver is from Oahu, where his grandmother also lives. He says she's currently organizing a local donation drive in her neighborhood.

He shared this message for those impacted by the fires on Maui:

Everyone knows what's happening in Hawaii right now, but my condolences go out to the people of Maui, and just all the families that lost their lives or their homes.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is also from Oahu, saying he's been checking in on relatives who live on Maui.

Locally, other members of the Hawaiian community are finding ways to send help back to the island, currently experiencing the deadliest U.S. wildfire since 2018, when the Camp Fire killed at least 85 people in the town of Paradise, Calif.

RELATED: Here's how you can help Maui residents amid deadly wildfires

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

