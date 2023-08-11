Tucson Hawaiian restaurant fundraiser to help Maui fire relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Toni Gaoteote is the co-owner of Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ with her aunt and Samoan husband.

On Friday, the grill—which has been around since 2013—is hosting an all-day fundraiser to help with the Maui fire relief efforts, specifically at the called Guava Tree Bar & Grill her cousin-in-law owns on the island.

The fires have already killed 53 people, displaced thousands more and destroyed over 1,000 structures.

It's considered the deadliest U.S. wildfire in the last five years.

The deadliest natural disaster in the state happened in 1961 when a tsunami killed 61 people.

Gaoteote's family in Maui has not been directly impacted by the fires, but she says they have been all hands on deck trying to help their community any way they can.

“They are actually providing free meals to people and collecting anything that the shelters need right now like water, supplies, all that good stuff,” she said.

"Being a restaurant owner, I know what people must be going through, and also with their homes as well. To see everything taken away in the blink of an eye is just crazy to us and so sad.”

A portion of Solid Grindz' Friday sales will be donated to Guava Tree to continue their contribution to the wildfire aid. Customers can order food from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Gaoteote says it's just the right thing to do because she comes from a big family. And now it's time to help her Hawaii family.

“That’s exactly what we would do, so we want to do the same thing for them," she said. "Even though we’re so far away, we always try to bring the island vibes here, but now we want to bring that Aloha spirit back to Maui and just show our appreciation to the culture.”

