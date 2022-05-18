Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Turner powers Dodgers to doubleheader sweep of Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, celebrates his two-run home run Cooper Hummel (21) during the third inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, celebrates his two-run home run Cooper Hummel (21) during the third inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)<br/><br/>
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, celebrates his two-run home run Cooper Hummel (21) during the third inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 7:17 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 10:17:34-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edwin Rios hit a three-run homer during a six-run second inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers erased another early deficit in a 12-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks to sweep the first doubleheader between the NL West rivals.

In the opener of the day-night twinbill, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth as Los Angeles outlasted Arizona 7-6. Trea Turner added two hits and four RBIs in the second game, and Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs to help the Dodgers extend their winning streak to four games.

They can finish a four-game sweep Wednesday.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰