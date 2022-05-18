Turner powers Dodgers to doubleheader sweep of Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edwin Rios hit a three-run homer during a six-run second inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers erased another early deficit in a 12-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks to sweep the first doubleheader between the NL West rivals.

In the opener of the day-night twinbill, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth as Los Angeles outlasted Arizona 7-6. Trea Turner added two hits and four RBIs in the second game, and Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs to help the Dodgers extend their winning streak to four games.

They can finish a four-game sweep Wednesday.

