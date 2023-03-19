Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Tucson's Schnell Wins National Championship in Platform Dive

Delaney Schnell
Arizona Athletics
Delaney Schnell
Posted at 10:00 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 01:00:04-04

KNOXVILLE, TN — University of Arizona diving star Delaney Schnell finished her accomplished collegiate career with her first NCAA Championship, winning the title in the Platform Diving event.

The Tucson native's final score was 352.65, and the result comes after Schnell finished second in the 1-meter and fourth in the 3-meter events over the course of the last two days.

Schnell's NCAA Championship was the program's first individual title since Kevin Cordes in 2015 (100 breaststroke ), first women's title and first diving title since Samantha Pickens in 2015 (1-meter), and the first platform title since Ben Grado in 2012.

Schnell came into this week's competition as an Olympic silver medalist, the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year, a FINA World Championships silver medalist, a six-time Pac-12 Champion, and a nine-time All-American.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE