Tucson's Schnell Wins National Championship in Platform Dive

KNOXVILLE, TN — University of Arizona diving star Delaney Schnell finished her accomplished collegiate career with her first NCAA Championship, winning the title in the Platform Diving event.

The Tucson native's final score was 352.65, and the result comes after Schnell finished second in the 1-meter and fourth in the 3-meter events over the course of the last two days.

Schnell's NCAA Championship was the program's first individual title since Kevin Cordes in 2015 (100 breaststroke ), first women's title and first diving title since Samantha Pickens in 2015 (1-meter), and the first platform title since Ben Grado in 2012.

Schnell came into this week's competition as an Olympic silver medalist, the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year, a FINA World Championships silver medalist, a six-time Pac-12 Champion, and a nine-time All-American.