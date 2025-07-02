Tucson's Bailey Bish set to defend USGA Adaptive Open Title

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson's Bailey Bish is set to defend her USGA Adaptive Open Title later this week in Rockville, Maryland.

She'll open up the week by throwing out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park on Thursday night.

"I've been a baseball fan my entire life," said Bish. "To throw out the first pitch is really an honor.

Last year, Bish, who competes in the neurological division, captured the overall women’s title in the 3rd Adaptive U.S. Open in Newton, Kan.

Champion adaptive golfer Bailey Bish's inspiring story

Adaptive golfer Bailey Bish

Tucson's Bailey Bish wins 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open title in Kansas