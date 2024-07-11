Tucson-born Bailey Bish wins 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open title in Kansas

24-year-old Tucson-native Bailey Bish won 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open title at Sand Creek Station in Kansas on Wednesday.

Bish, who competes in the Neurological Impairment category after being diagnosed with dystonia and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, held a commanding lead after her record first round. Her score of 69 in the first round was a championship record in the women's division.

Bish struggled to begin her final round, starting with bogey-bogey-double bogey, which brought 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open winner Kim Moore and defending U.S. Adaptive open winner Ryanne Jackson into the mix.

“Before I came to this event I was hoping that I would have a shot to win this thing,” she said. “And then during the tournament I wasn't thinking about it at all. Just thinking about one shot at a time and seeing where I ended up at the end of the tournament.”

She quickly fought back after her slow start in the final round, as she made her first-ever eagle on the par-5 4th to pull four shots clear of both Moore and Jackson at the time.

Though Bish shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine and double-bogeyed the par-5 10th, she held her own throughout a tough final round as two former champions chased her down. Every time the pack seemed to be making a move up the leader board, Bish would get her game back on track. She made 8 straight pars on her back nine after that double bogey on 10.

“I had a very rough first few holes and ended up eagling the 4th hole, which is my first eagle ever, so that was very exciting,” said Bish. “That just built momentum and I was able to keep playing well throughout the rest of the round. It was a struggle out there, but we managed to pull through and put up an okay score today.”