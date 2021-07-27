Tucsonan Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto win silver in Olympic diving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — China has won another gold medal in Olympic diving.

Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women's 10-meter synchronized platform, giving the diving powerhouse its second gold of the Tokyo Games.

Chen and Zhang totaled 363.78 points over five rounds on Tuesday. They received two perfect 10s for execution on their second dive.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the U.S. took silver in just their second competition as a pair. They totaled 310.80.

Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza of Mexico earned bronze at 299.70.

China won its first gold in Tokyo in women's 3-meter synchro springboard and earned silver in men's 10-meter platform synchro.