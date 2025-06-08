Tucson Saguaros celebrate Home Opener Series

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Saguaros kicked off day two of their Home Opener Series on Friday night. While fans gathered to watch them against the Pecos Bills, csome October Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium could be seeing some new fans in the stands.

One month ago, the Mexican Pacific Baseball League announced one of their teams, formerly known as Mayos de Navajoa, would be calling Tucson home starting this October.

While the Saguaros are just getting their season started, Manager Sean McNeil hopes that more Baseball in Southern Arizona for the future will mean growing the Saguaros fan base along with it.

“I think it’s great for us because if we can work something out between the two clubs where they could send us players and we can send them players, fans will have a familiarity for players that might have been playing in the winter or summer," McNeil said.

The Saguaros close out this series on Saturday at 7, with the season running through the end of July. The team is still looking for host families. Please click this link if you are interested in helping out.

