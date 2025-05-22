Professional Mexican baseball team relocating to Tucson for 2025–2026 season

For the first time in its history, the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LAMP) will have a team based outside of Mexico.

Mayos de Navojoa, one of the league’s longtime franchises, will play its home games next season in Tucson, Arizona.

The team is set to call Kino Sports Complex its new home for the 2025–2026 season, marking a major shift for professional Mexican baseball and for the city of Tucson, which will now host LAMP’s first U.S.-based club.

The Kino Sports Complex previously hosted LAMP teams for the league’s International Series, but this marks the first full season any team will be based in Arizona.

League officials say the move is a strategic one to grow LAMP’s presence and tap into the growing baseball fan base in Southern Arizona.

The team’s branding and name may change to better reflect Tucson.

Additional details, including the team’s official Tucson-based identity and game schedule, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.