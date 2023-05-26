Tucson running duo follows in footsteps of the duo that inspired them

TUCSON, Arizona — It's a week that holds extra meaning for Shelly Nolan and her running partner, Luke, as they train for what they love to do, race.

"Once you get that taste of it, and you see how happy your child is, you're like 'When is the next race?'" said Nolan.

Luke, here eleven year-old son, was born without a cerebellum, and he isn't independently mobile. However, on race day, they leave competitors in Tucson's dust.

"It's not something you are looking at that reminds you of what maybe your challenges are," said Nolan. "It's something you can do. And, it completely rearranges the way you approach life."

The duo runs for Tucson's chapter of Team Hoyt, a familiar name in the adaptive sports community. The late Dick Hoyt would push his son, Rick, a paraplegic, in numerous marathons. And, the inspirational father-son duo are past winners of ESPN's prestigious Jimmy V award for perserverance.

However, earlier this week, Rick Hoyt passed away at age 61 from respiratory failure. During our interview at Udall Park, a passerby stopped to chat with Nolan about the Hoyts.

This Saturday night, Michelle, Luke, and Team Hoyt will run their first race since Rick's passing. It's the 17th annual Meet Me Downtown 5K, one of the more popular races in Tucson, held this year at night.

"It's such a fun community event that brings people together downtown. It's a fun party."

There's even a new "duo" timing category in the race this year to be more inclusive.

"They love when people cheer for them ad say 'Way to go.'" The support they get is the best part of the race.

On Saturday, Shelly will push Luke as they remember wheelchair racing icons who pushed the sport forward.