17th annual Meet Me Downtown 5K Saturday, May 27

In the video player: Tucson running duo follows in footsteps of the duo that inspired them

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Meet Me Downtown 5k Night Run/Walk is back this weekend for its 17th annual event, and registration for participants will remain open until 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The race begins and ends in front of Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave., winding its way through the surrounding Armory Park, Barrio Viejo and Barrio Santa Rosa neighborhood streets just south of Broadway.

In addition to the race itself, participants and onlookers can enjoy the festivities in the start/finish area:



Pre-race activities in Children's Museum courtyard from 5 - 7 p.m.

Food Truck Round-up

Pueblo Vida Beer Garden in Armory Park

Volunteer and vendor tents

Post-race after party at Hotel Congress

More than 1300 have already registered for the race. If you need to pick up your packet or register in-person for the race, you must do so at one of the following locations:

Friday, May 26: Registration and packet pickup

The Running Shop, 3055 N. Campbell Ave. 3 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27: Registration and packet pickup

200 S. 6th Ave. in front of Children's Museum Tucson 5 - 6:30 p.m.



The 5k officially begins at 7 p.m., with awards handed out in the finish area around 8:30 p.m.

Parking information available at the city of Tucson website.