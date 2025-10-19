Tucson Roadrunners kick off seventh season with red carpet tradition

The Tucson Arena buzzed with excitement as fans lined up along the red carpet for the Roadrunners' home opener.

For the seventh consecutive season, the team arrived in style, thanks to a beloved local tradition that has become synonymous with Tucson hockey.

Before the players even laced up their skates, the stars of opening night were already revving their engines.

The Green Valley Outlaws Corvette Club has been the driving force behind the Roadrunners' red carpet arrival for years, bringing together hockey-loving locals who contribute horsepower, hometown pride and plenty of heart to the celebration.

"The first time we came to the red carpet, they were bringing the players in these trucks….and we thought well our season ticket holder group had corvettes. We can drive them. And we've been doing it just about every year since," Vicki Chvala said.

The tradition has evolved into one of Tucson's favorite hockey events, featuring the roar of engines, players in sharp suits and a sea of fans ready to welcome their team to the home opener.

"This is probably the one activity we wouldn't change as we age. We love it. We've been season ticket holders for 10 years and we're staying with them," Vicki Chvala said.

The Junior Roadrunners also joined the festivities, sharing the spotlight with their hockey heroes.

Young fans expressed their dedication to the team, with one saying they started following the Roadrunners in preschool after attending games with their father.

Long-time fans filled the red carpet area, eager to share their enthusiasm for the sport and team.

"We're always saying to people come and watch this. You can't…you'll get hooked," Vicki Chvala said.

For the Corvette Outlaws, the event represents more than just hockey: it's about community connection.

"We get a kick out of it. We live in a retirement community. It's fun to see young people, the activity, the kids, the fans," Vicki Chvala said.

From the rumbling engines to the ice, the Roadrunners' home stand begins with community, tradition and a red carpet ride that sets Tucson apart.

The roadrunners also beat the Calgary Wranglers 5-4 in an overtime thriller.