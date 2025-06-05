Tucson runners celebrate Global Running Day

TUCSON, Ariz. — Garmin spokesperson, Elliott Scott, got a glimpse into Tucson’s running community on Wednesday as runners celebrated Global Running Day.

Showing all the more reason why Tucson was the right choice for a spot in the Inaugural Garmin Marathon Series.

“We looked at dozens of cities, all over the united states and Tucson stood out from the rest," Scott said. "Tucson is such a collaborative community, you see that people really understand the opportunity that we don’t want to just come here and do things our way, but we want to learn from the local experts.”

That’s why when laying out the courses for the races, Scott has relied on clubs like Run Tucson.

“People can expect to head West on Congress, into the hills, to see that epic beauty of the desert," Scott said. "Then we’re going to take them past the U of A and our finish line festival will be in Downtown Tucson.”

The official courses will be posted once they are fully certified. Registration is already open, with the races set for November 15th.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

