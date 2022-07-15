TPD investigation shuts down Ajo Way Friday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police shut down Ajo Way in both directions between Freedom Drive and Holiday Isle Boulevard Friday.
Police worked a crime scene in the 1500 block of West Ajo Way.
Officers from @ops_south are working a incident in the 1500 block of W. Ajo Way. Ajo will be closed in both directions from S. Freedom Drive to S. Holiday Isle Blvd. until the incident is resolved. Details are limited.— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 15, 2022
Please avoid the area and find and alternate route. pic.twitter.com/GAf7GGq41s
Police did not reveal any details about the incident Friday morning.
