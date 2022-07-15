Watch Now
TPD investigation shuts down Ajo Way Friday morning

Posted at 6:31 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 10:22:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police shut down Ajo Way in both directions between Freedom Drive and Holiday Isle Boulevard Friday.

Police worked a crime scene in the 1500 block of West Ajo Way.

Police did not reveal any details about the incident Friday morning.
