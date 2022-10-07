Watch Now
TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue

Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 07, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue.

According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody as the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

