TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue.
According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead.
There are no suspects in custody as the investigation is ongoing.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
I-10 eastbound at 6th Ave. in Tucson: the eastbound on-ramp is closed due to law enforcement activity.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 7, 2022
Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. #I10 #AZTraffic pic.twitter.com/E7wGFtnh9q
