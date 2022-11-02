Police track down suspect involved in shooting at Benson Highway, Sixth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has tracked down a suspect who they believe is responsible for the death of 22-year-old Marcos Nino.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 investigators learned new information, leading them to identify 29-year-old Robert Anthony Vasquez as the main suspect.

Police arrested him Tuesday night.

Officer Magos says the shooting originally happened at the intersection of East Benson Highway and South Sixth Avenue.

According to him, detectives think the two did not know each other. They had not met until the day of the shooting on Friday, Oct. 7.

".,..detectives believe that Vasquez and the victim did not know each other and that the incident began as a mobile confrontation in the roadway," shared Officer Magos.

Vasquez is held in the Pima County Jail under the following charges:



First degree murder

Weapons misconduct

Multiple outstanding warrants

He is also held on a $1,000,000 plus bond.

RELATED: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue