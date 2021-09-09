Watch
Titans finally unveil offense with Julio Jones vs. Cardinals

Posted at 12:52 PM, Sep 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans finally get to show off what adding a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver can do for their already high-powered offense.

Trading for Julio Jones joins him with AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Ryan Tannehill coming off a career year of his own.

The Titans open the season Sunday hosting Arizona believing an offense already was one of the NFL’s best is a bit better. Tannehill says it's a big opportunity and it's a matter of making it happen now.

