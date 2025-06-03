Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

The Huddle: Checking in with Becky Burke, Arizona women's basketball head coach

Watch here live at 3 p.m.
BeckyBurke.png
KGUN 9 | Erin Patterson
Arizona Women's Basketball Head Coach Becky Burke
BeckyBurke.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In April, the University of Arizona announced Becky Burke, former Buffalo head coach, as the new head coach of the Arizona Women's Basketball team.

KGUN 9's Jason Barr and Pat Parris sit down with Burke today at 3 p.m. in the Huddle.

WATCH LIVE AT 3PM:

VOTE IN THIS WEEK'S HUDDLE POLL:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Arizona Women's Basketball introduces new head coach Becky Burke

Arizona Women's Basketball introduces new head coach, Becky Burke

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

WATCH THE HUDDLE

Find the stories in your neighborhood