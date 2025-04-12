Arizona Women's Basketball introduces new head coach, Becky Burke

TUCSON, Ariz. — Becky Burke has built programs from the ground up, literally, her first head coaching job was a program she started at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

“People in my profession, they work their entire life to get a job at this level but I didn’t want a job," Burke said. "I wanted the job. Being the head coach at the University of Arizona is the job.”

After two seasons at Embry-Riddle, Burke moved up to the NCAA Division II level where she coached University of Charleston for two years.

“I want to be the best where I am every single day," Burke said. "I’ve coached every team that I've ever had for the last ten years like I’m the head coach at a power four school.”

From Charleston, it was Division I, coaching at USC Upstate for two seasons. Then Burke spent the past three season with the University of Buffalo.

The most recent season, Burke coached the Bulls to a program-record 30 wins and a WNIT title. All leading her to to the Wildcats.

“I asked Desireé this when we were sitting on my interview and her answer is the reason I’m standing here. I said ‘Hey, next 3-5 years, where do you want this program to be?’ She looks me dead in the face, no smile and says ‘competing for a national championship.’ I don’t want to be anywhere that that’s not the standard and the expectation.”

“Becky is dynamic," Reed-Francios said. "She is disciplined, she is driven, she is a proven program builder, who knows how to win and how to win the right way.”

Burke has her work cut out for her, the roster so far… sophomore, Montaya Dew and Lani Cornfield following Burke from Buffalo.

“I’m very aware of what I walked into, I’m very aware of the roster situation and I’m very aware of the support," Burke said. "I wouldn’t choose to be here and standing in front of you guys if there was not the support needed to help us be competitive this season.”

And Burke has already hit the ground running, saying their staff gets their first visit on Saturday and it’s a good one.

