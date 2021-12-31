Watch
Take two? Arizona's Joseph works to earn 2nd head coach job

Vance Joseph’s first NFL head coaching experience didn’t go so great. He’s got plenty of company in that regard. He’d also have good company if he received a second chance, which is an opportunity that’s proved elusive for a lot of the league’s Black head coaches. AP photo.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 15:34:57-05

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Vance Joseph’s first NFL head coaching experience didn’t go so great.

He’s got plenty of company in that regard. He’d also have good company if he received a second chance, which is an opportunity that’s proved elusive for a lot of the league’s Black head coaches.

That could change with Joseph: He’s been the defensive coordinator the past three years in Arizona, overseeing an impressive overhaul that’s help turned the Cardinals into one of the NFL’s best teams. Joseph was the coach of the Denver Broncos for two seasons before being fired in 2018.

