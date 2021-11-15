Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Superman's sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10

Posted at 6:41 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 08:41:55-05

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers He threw for one touchdown, ran for another and sparked Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Newton signed with the quarterback-thin Panthers earlier in the week. The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers' first offensive possession. He added a 2-yard touchdown pass on Carolina's second possession. The Panthers had a 23-0 halftime lead.

The Cardinals entered the game with the NFL's best record. Arizona's starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn't play for a second straight game.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!