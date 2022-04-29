Watch
Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks will await

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 29, 2022
Chris Paul is still looking for his perfect ending.

A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now. Paul and the Phoenix Suns — the team with the best record in the NBA this season — have moved on to the Western Conference semifinals, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Dallas awaits. It’ll start in Phoenix on Monday night.

And Paul is coming off the perfect game: 14 for 14 from the field, 4 for 4 from the foul line, 33 points in the Game 6 first-round series-clincher for Phoenix at New Orleans on Thursday night.

