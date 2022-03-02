Suns' Booker out, enters NBA's health and safety protocol

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will miss the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns made the announcement at the team’s shootaround. Booker is a three-time All-Star who is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The 25-year-old’s absence is another blow to the Suns, who are also missing fellow All-Star guard Chris Paul.

----

