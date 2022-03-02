Watch
Suns' Booker out, enters NBA's health and safety protocol

AP
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 13:59:47-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will miss the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns made the announcement at the team’s shootaround. Booker is a three-time All-Star who is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The 25-year-old’s absence is another blow to the Suns, who are also missing fellow All-Star guard Chris Paul.

