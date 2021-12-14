Watch
Stafford, Rams beat Cardinals through air in 30-23 victory

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is pulled down by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 23:40:54-05

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. each caught a touchdown pass and the Los Angeles Rams held on for a 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals will have to wait at least one more week before clinching their first playoff spot since 2015.

Kyler Murray threw two interceptions that led to Rams touchdowns.

Los Angeles won its second straight after a three-game skid and pulled within one game of the Cardinals in the NFC West.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

