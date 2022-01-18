Watch
Stafford propels Rams past Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo (51) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 23:47:08-05

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in his first playoff victory and the Los Angeles Rams roared out of the wild-card round with a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for a spot in the NFC championship game. Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp made touchdown catches for the NFC West champion Rams while they jumped to a boisterous 28-0 lead.

David Long also scored on a 3-yard interception return while the Rams' defense harassed Kyler Murray into a calamitous playoff debut.

