Stafford propels Rams past Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in his first playoff victory and the Los Angeles Rams roared out of the wild-card round with a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for a spot in the NFC championship game. Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp made touchdown catches for the NFC West champion Rams while they jumped to a boisterous 28-0 lead.
David Long also scored on a 3-yard interception return while the Rams' defense harassed Kyler Murray into a calamitous playoff debut.
