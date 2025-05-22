See it! The cactus returns to the Lute and Bobbi Olson Court at McKale Center

TUCSON, Arizona — A recent trend in college basketball is to have visually interesting courts, and Arizona Basketball is reaching into its past for its newest version of the Lute and Bobbi Olson court.

The athletic department had graphic designs made of four potential courts, and a fan vote was held to determine the winner.

"It created some discourse on social media with fans arguing back and forth on which one was best," said Tony Daniel. "It was just a lot of fun."

The winner was the court with the green cactus next to the mountains and the sun, with the late Lute Olson's signature inside both three point arcs.

"It's so synonymous with southern Arizona and Arizona in general," added Daniel. "Seeing it for the first time later this fall will be fun. I know people are going to love what they see."

With the cactus as the new giant on the court, fans will get their first look at the annual preseason Red-Blue Showcase.

