The Huddle: Arizona baseball prepares for Big 12 Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats baseball team is getting ready to play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Tournament on Thursday after securing a first round bye.

The game is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will be at 7:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

The Wildcats will play the winner of the Arizona State–BYU game Wednesday morning.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with 36 wins and 18 Big 12 Conference wins.

