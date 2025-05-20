Watch Now
The Huddle: Arizona baseball prepares for Big 12 Tournament

Jason Barr and Pat Parris talk with special guest, Arizona Baseball Head Coach Chip Hale
Hi Corbett Field
Photo by KGUN 9
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats baseball team is getting ready to play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Tournament on Thursday after securing a first round bye.

WATCH | Jason Barr and Pat Parris talk with Head Coach Chip Hale in The Huddle:

The Huddle: Chip Hale

The game is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will be at 7:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

The Wildcats will play the winner of the Arizona State–BYU game Wednesday morning.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with 36 wins and 18 Big 12 Conference wins.

