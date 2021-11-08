Sean Miller, Archie Miller to launch hoops podcast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Sean Miller is launching a podcast with his brother, former Wildcats assistant Archie Miller.

According to Field of 68, the Miller brothers will host "Next Play, with the Miller Brothers" on the Field of 68 podcast network.

In the weekly show, they will interview coaches and players and discuss basketball news.

Sean Miller coached Arizona for 12 years and made the Elite 8 three times.

Archie Miller was an Arizona assistant from 2009-2011 and was later head coach at Dayton and Indiana.

Both Millers were fired from their head coaching jobs last season.

----

