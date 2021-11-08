Watch
Sean Miller, Archie Miller to launch hoops podcast

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
TUCSON, AZ - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats gestures during the first half of the college basketball game against the USC Trojans at McKale Center on February 10, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Sean Miller
Posted at 1:00 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 15:00:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Sean Miller is launching a podcast with his brother, former Wildcats assistant Archie Miller.

According to Field of 68, the Miller brothers will host "Next Play, with the Miller Brothers" on the Field of 68 podcast network.

In the weekly show, they will interview coaches and players and discuss basketball news.

Sean Miller coached Arizona for 12 years and made the Elite 8 three times.

Archie Miller was an Arizona assistant from 2009-2011 and was later head coach at Dayton and Indiana.

Both Millers were fired from their head coaching jobs last season.

----
