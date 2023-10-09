Salpointe star DE Elijah Rushing decommits from UArizona Football: 'Not the right fit'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Salpointe star defensive end Elijah Rushing, the highest-rated commit in the modern era of Arizona Football, announced Sunday on social media that he will decommit from the program.

Rushing is currently ranked by 247 Sports as the best edge rusher nationwide in the 2024 recruiting class.

The hometown prospect committed to the Wildcats in July.

In his statement on Sunday, Rushing wrote in part, “Although it is evident that the program is on the rise, I have to consider my future goal. I have come to the conclusion that the program is not the right fit for me to take the next step with regard to my development.”

Recruitment open again