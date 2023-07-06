Salpointe defensive end Elijah Rushing commits to UA Football

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Salpointe defensive end Elijah Rushing has committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats, giving the program what is widely considered to be its highest-rated high school prospect ever from Tucson.

Rushing made the announcement today at Salpointe High School. He chose Arizona over three other finalists—Oregon, Tennessee, and Notre Dame.

The six-foot-five Rushing is a five-star recruit. According to 247 Sports, he is the highest-rated recruit in Arizona, the highest-rated defensive end in the nation, and the 8th highest overall recruit in the nation. He is listed as an edge rusher.

Rushing will be a freshman in 2024.